Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,543 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the February 26th total of 8,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

Shares of NSANY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,205. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

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Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSANY shares. Nomura raised Nissan Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Nissan Motor Company Profile

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Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company’s core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world’s best-selling electric cars.

In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.

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