Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,004 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the February 26th total of 13,309 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DDT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

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Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%

Dillards Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Dillard’s, Inc in 2003 to raise capital through the issuance of 7.50% fixed?rate capital securities. The trust’s sole purpose is to acquire junior subordinated debentures issued by Dillard’s, Inc, using the net proceeds from its securities offering. Holders of DDT securities own undivided beneficial interests in the trust’s assets and receive quarterly distributions, subject to the trust’s payment conditions.

The trust’s underlying sponsor, Dillard’s, Inc, is a U.S.

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