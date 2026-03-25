Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Short Interest Down 70.4% in March

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 349 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 26th total of 1,181 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HOMZ stock remained flat at $42.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.
Further Reading
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