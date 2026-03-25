Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Short Interest Down 70.4% in March

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 349 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 26th total of 1,181 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HOMZ stock remained flat at $42.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

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Hoya Capital Housing ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF ( NYSEARCA:HOMZ Free Report ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for about 37.5% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned approximately 6.22% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

Further Reading

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