SOMESING (SSX) Price Up 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $283.21 thousand and approximately $36.81 thousand worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.64 or 1.00225694 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,980,362 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SSX was the original token of Somesing, a blockchain karaoke platform for creating and sharing music. It enabled rewards, fan engagement, and transactions until January 2024, when a security incident led to its discontinuation. A one-to-one token swap migrated all balances from SSX to SSG, with a snapshot taken March 28, 2024. SSX has since been retired, and the ecosystem continues with SSG.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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