Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

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KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 848,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,590. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.47. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). KB Home had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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KB Home Company Profile

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KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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