TRON (TRX) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. TRON has a total market cap of $29.30 billion and approximately $489.10 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. TRON’s total supply is 94,757,249,865 coins and its circulating supply is 94,667,886,298 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

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