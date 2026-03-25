Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.83) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foresight Solar had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Foresight Solar Stock Up 0.8%

FSFL opened at GBX 61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £338.96 million, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Foresight Solar has a 52 week low of GBX 60 and a 52 week high of GBX 92.90.

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Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

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