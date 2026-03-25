G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Plans $0.51 Special Dividend

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $364.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.85.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WILC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded G. Willi-Food International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

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