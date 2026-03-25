BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised BioNTech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BioNTech from $116.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

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BioNTech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.51. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $4,969,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BioNTech by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,012.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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