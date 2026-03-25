Fusionist Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Fusionist has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $2.47 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.60 or 1.00010415 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,972 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 92,921,972 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.12947937 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $2,809,684.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

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