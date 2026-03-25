zkSync 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.06 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. zkSync has a total market cap of $127.53 million and $16.06 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One zkSync token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.60 or 1.00010415 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync launched on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,617,233,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,617,233,875.90021149 with 9,606,602,868.7500734 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.01858638 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $17,182,671.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

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