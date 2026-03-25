CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRMZ opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.23.

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About CreditRiskMonitor.com

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CreditRiskMonitor.com is a subscription-based service that delivers corporate credit risk analysis and monitoring tools to financial institutions, corporations and supply chain professionals. The company aggregates financial statement data, market indicators and vendor trade experiences to generate quantitative credit assessments, including its proprietary FRISK score, which leverages statistical models and market signals to gauge bankruptcy risk among publicly traded firms.

The platform provides real-time alerts on material credit?related events—such as significant shifts in financial ratios, adverse news announcements, bond yield spikes and payment performance changes—allowing users to proactively manage counterparty exposure.

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