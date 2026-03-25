M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.35, FiscalAI reports. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million.

M-tron Industries Trading Up 7.5%

MPTI stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. M-tron Industries has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of M-tron Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M-tron Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in M-tron Industries by 2,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in M-tron Industries by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in M-tron Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M-tron Industries

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc (NYSE American: MPTI) is a designer and manufacturer of high?performance electromechanical motion control and power transmission systems. The company specializes in the development of precision motors, digital servo controllers, and rotary electrical interfaces that enable smooth, reliable operation in demanding environments. Its core offerings include frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, multi?circuit slip ring assemblies, and custom motor/controller packages tailored to specific customer requirements.

These products serve a diverse array of end markets, including defense and aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, and energy generation.

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