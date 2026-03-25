Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Citigroup stock on February 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/5/2026.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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