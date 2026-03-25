Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) on 2/4/2026.

Intuit Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $432.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,403 shares of company stock valued at $79,242,742 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.