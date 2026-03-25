Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.
Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/18/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 2/18/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/5/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 2/5/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) on 2/4/2026.
Intuit Stock Down 5.4%
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $432.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.06.
View Our Latest Analysis on INTU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,403 shares of company stock valued at $79,242,742 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Intuit
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Court victory removes a major advertising restriction risk for TurboTax, clearing a legal overhang that could boost marketing and customer acquisition going forward. Intuit beats FTC in court, ending restrictions on “free” TurboTax ads
- Positive Sentiment: Street support: recent analyst upgrades and Buy ratings (including a Rothschild upgrade) emphasize Intuit’s resilient core franchises (QuickBooks, TurboTax) and limit perceived AI disruption risk. Analyst interest can support the stock after dips. Analysts Rate Intuit (INTU) Buy as AI Threats Remain Limited
- Positive Sentiment: Top-tier coverage continues: Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy and highlights Intuit’s Enterprise Suite as a mid?market growth engine, supporting revenue and margin upside longer-term. Intuit Enterprise Suite Emerging as a Mid?Market Growth Engine
- Positive Sentiment: Product execution: Intuit rolled out time?saving tools for UK sole traders to address HMRC’s Making Tax Digital, showing continued product-led revenue opportunities outside the U.S. Intuit launches new time-saving tools to help sole traders tackle HMRC’s Making Tax Digital for Income Tax
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price?target dispersion: consensus targets imply material upside, but the street is sending mixed signals (some upgrades, some resets), which can create volatility as investors debate fair valuation. Does Intuit (INTU) Have the Potential to Rally 37.73% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighting “mixed signals” underline uncertainty about how much upside remains in guidance vs. valuation compression — informative for investors but not a clear buy/sell trigger by itself. Why Street Sends Mixed Signals on Intuit Inc. (INTU)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/policy risk: a proposed federal “Direct File” bill (H.R.7806) would create a free government tax?filing option — a direct threat to TurboTax revenue if enacted or even if it gains traction politically. That bill has likely increased investor concern about long?term tax?prep margins. New Bill: Representative Brad Sherman introduces H.R. 7806: Direct File Act of 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and AI uncertainty: some research notes flag a sectorwide valuation reset and questions about how AI competition will reshape margins and growth assumptions — this narrative can drive short?term selling despite solid fundamentals. How The Intuit (INTU) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Hopes And Valuation Reset
About Representative Gottheimer
Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.
Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
Further Reading
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