Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,663 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 23.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $160,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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