TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

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TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 183.34, a current ratio of 183.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

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TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

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