BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 6th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -181.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

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BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.7%

BRT opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.91.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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BRT Apartments Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates multi-family residential properties. The company targets mid-market apartment communities and seeks value-add opportunities through renovations, operational efficiencies and active asset management. Its investment strategy is focused on generating stable, long-term rental income and potential capital appreciation from its portfolio of rental properties.

Established in 2013, BRT Apartments Corp.

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