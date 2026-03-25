Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,818 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the February 26th total of 155,247 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72.

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Institutional Trading of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGCV. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,483,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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