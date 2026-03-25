Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,633 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 26th total of 12,861 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,418 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,418 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOMP opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

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Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. The company specializes in originating and servicing commercial real estate loans, with a primary focus on income-producing multifamily, office, retail and industrial properties. In addition to its lending activities, Dime Community Bancshares offers deposit products, cash management services and treasury solutions to small and medium-sized businesses as well as individual customers across its branch network.

The roots of Dime Community Bancshares trace back to the Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh, founded in 1864.

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