Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $84.43 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $184.16 billion and $84.43 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.60 or 1.00010415 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 188,925,168,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,228,518,668 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a stablecoin issued by Tether Limited, pegged to the US dollar and designed for use across multiple blockchains. It enables trading, payments, remittances and decentralised finance by offering a digital representation of the dollar with broad market liquidity. Tether states that each USDT is redeemable for $1 and backed by reserves comprising US Treasuries, cash equivalents and other assets. Reserve reports are published quarterly through attestations. USDT plays a central role in crypto market infrastructure and maintains the highest trading volume among stablecoins. It has undergone regulatory reviews in the US, including settlements with the NYAG and CFTC, and operates in line with its offshore framework. Tether continues to adjust its reserve composition and respond to evolving global standards while supporting the token’s role in digital finance ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.