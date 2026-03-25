Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Trading Down 47.8% – Here’s What Happened

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) dropped 47.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as £119.26 and last traded at £119.50. Approximately 144,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 343,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at £229.

Goodwin Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of £247.86 and a 200-day moving average of £203.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.

About Goodwin

(Get Free Report)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

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