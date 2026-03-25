FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 1,969,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,348,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on FMC in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.59.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry bought 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,538.22. The trade was a 1,156.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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