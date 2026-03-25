Zebec Network (ZBCN) One Day Volume Reaches $6.30 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $227.31 million and $6.30 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.60 or 1.00010415 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network launched on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,781,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,781,113.877443. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00231803 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $7,115,583.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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