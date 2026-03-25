Yala Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (YU)

Yala (YU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Yala token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yala has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Yala has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $2.17 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.60 or 1.00010415 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Yala

Yala was first traded on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 28,770,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official website is yala.org. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 28,770,352.01885214 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.22941983 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the exchanges listed above.

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