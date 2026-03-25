iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 558,171 shares, a growth of 401.8% from the February 26th total of 111,227 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.23. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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