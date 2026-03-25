13,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $382,219.40. The trade was a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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