Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $992,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 928.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $7,929,645,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Netflix Stock Down 2.6%
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Netflix News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BTS livestream drew 18.4 million global viewers, underscoring Netflix’s ability to scale live and event programming that can attract large global audiences and boost engagement. BTS Seoul concert livestream draws 18.4 million global viewers, Netflix says
- Positive Sentiment: Citi resumed coverage with a Buy and $115 price target, citing improving profitability, pricing power and capital returns — a bullish analyst signal that can support upside. Citi Resumes Coverage of Netflix (NFLX) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Erste upgraded NFLX from Hold to Buy — another vote of confidence from the sell?side that can help sentiment and flow into the stock. Erste upgrade / Finviz
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix struck a first?look partnership with Warner Music to develop music-focused and live-adjacent content — a potential lever for new viewer formats and advertising or sponsorship revenue. Is Netflix’s (NFLX) Warner Music Deal a Clue to Its Next Advertising Growth Lever?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several writeups are re?assessing valuation after the recent pullback, providing numbers-driven views on whether current levels offer value; useful for investors weighing entry points. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix (NFLX) After Its Recent Share Price Pullback?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note Netflix is a trending/beat?up name with improving short?term sentiment — these pieces explain investor attention but don’t add new fundamentals. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Narratives around Netflix walking away from the Warner Bros. deal and prior failed talks are fueling concern about missed M&A catalysts and strategic uncertainty. What Comes Next After Netflix Walked Away From Warner?
- Negative Sentiment: Consumer surveys (Canada) show cash?strapped households choosing lower?priced, ad?supported tiers — a reminder ad adoption could blunt ARPU gains and margin upside. NFLX, DIS, PSKY: New ‘Couch Potato Report’ Shows Cash-Strapped Canadians Choose to Stream with Ads
- Negative Sentiment: Commentators are using Netflix’s past deal setbacks to caution about larger market M&A dynamics, which may add to risk?off sentiment for high?beta growth names. Gary Black Cites Netflix-Warner Bros Deal To Caution Against SpaceX-Tesla Merger
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. President Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX
Insider Activity
In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,219.40. This trade represents a 99.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.