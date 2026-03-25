Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $992,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 928.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $7,929,645,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix News Summary

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. President Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,219.40. This trade represents a 99.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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