JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 466,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 155,636 shares.The stock last traded at $72.23 and had previously closed at $71.37.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 552,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 558,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,186,000 after buying an additional 125,771 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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