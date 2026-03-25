EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENQ. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnQuest to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 11 to GBX 25 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EnQuest
EnQuest Trading Down 6.3%
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.
EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.
Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).
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