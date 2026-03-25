EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENQ. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnQuest to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 11 to GBX 25 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.40.

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EnQuest Trading Down 6.3%

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 17.40 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 9.72 and a 12 month high of GBX 21.35. The company has a market capitalization of £323.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.30.

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EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

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