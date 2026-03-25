Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Insider Duncan Sinclair Buys 500 Shares

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Sinclair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,750 per share, for a total transaction of £43,750.
Mountview Estates Price Performance
Shares of Mountview Estates stock opened at GBX 9,000 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,928.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,272.37. The company has a current ratio of 147.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 8,405 and a 1-year high of £102. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.29.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
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