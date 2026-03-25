Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Insider Duncan Sinclair Buys 500 Shares

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Sinclair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,750 per share, for a total transaction of £43,750.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

Shares of Mountview Estates stock opened at GBX 9,000 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,928.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,272.37. The company has a current ratio of 147.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 8,405 and a 1-year high of £102. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.29.

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Mountview Estates Company Profile

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Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units. Its properties are located in Belsize Park, London. Mountview Estates P.L.C. was incorporated in 1937 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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