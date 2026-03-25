Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL) Posts Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Battalion Oil had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.98%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

Battalion Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BATL opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Battalion Oil has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BATL. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Battalion Oil by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

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