Benchmark Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Up 158.3% in March

Benchmark Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 62 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the February 26th total of 24 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $165.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Get Benchmark Bankshares alerts:

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.33 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc is a Texas-based bank holding company that conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Benchmark Bank. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, the company serves customers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex via a network of community branches and digital banking platforms. Since its inception, Benchmark Bankshares has focused on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and municipalities.

Benchmark Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.