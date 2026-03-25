Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,831 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the February 26th total of 26,536 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cembra Money Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cembra Money Bank has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank stock opened at C$125.55 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$91.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.68.

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Cembra Money Bank AG is a Swiss consumer finance provider headquartered in Zurich, offering a range of credit and savings solutions to private individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises. The company’s core business activities include the origination and servicing of personal loans, leasing products, credit cards and savings deposits. Through its subsidiaries and digital platforms, Cembra delivers financing options for new and used vehicles as well as unsecured personal lines of credit, complemented by a suite of savings accounts designed to attract retail deposits.

The institution traces its roots to the consumer finance arm of Swiss Life, which was acquired by GE Capital in the early 2000s and subsequently rebranded.

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