Digi International Inc. $DGII Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Digi International were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digi International by 1,530.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Digi International

In related news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,708. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,607.60. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,455 shares of company stock worth $616,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digi International

About Digi International

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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