Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 221,184 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,184 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Progyny by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Progyny by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Progyny by 2,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,894.60. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

See Also

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