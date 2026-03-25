Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,337,000 after acquiring an additional 783,183 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0841 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

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