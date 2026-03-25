Axie Infinity One Day Volume Reaches $22.15 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $190.36 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004503 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,475,862 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 169,470,472.4844957 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.11564538 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $27,251,947.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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