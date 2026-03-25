Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) & Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Head to Head Comparison

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -76.75% -520.34% -55.79% Greystone Logistics -1.86% -4.88% -2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inspire Veterinary Partners and Greystone Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Greystone Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $15.56 million 0.09 -$14.26 million ($2.20) -0.02 Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.13 $2.35 million ($0.04) -7.15

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Veterinary Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Greystone Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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