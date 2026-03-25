Plume (PLUME) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.81 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Plume has a market cap of $56.60 million and $9.81 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plume coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Plume has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Profile

Plume’s genesis date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,333,445,480 coins. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official website is plume.org. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog.

Plume Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,333,445,480 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01056665 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $9,721,096.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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