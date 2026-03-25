Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $925.01 Thousand (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $45.16 million and $925.01 thousand worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000828 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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