Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $378.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

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Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

Worthington Enterprises News Roundup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Worthington Enterprises this week:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 693.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is a diversified metal manufacturing company that produces pressure vessels, engineered assemblies and fabricated metal products. The company’s portfolio includes the design and manufacture of cylinders for compressed gases, such as propane, natural gas and hydrogen, as well as transport tanks and other pressure-containment solutions for the industrial gas, energy and transportation markets. In addition to its pressure vessel operations, Worthington Enterprises offers metal processing and distribution services, supplying coil, sheet and plate products to customers across multiple industries.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises has grown from a single steel processing facility into a multi?division organization with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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