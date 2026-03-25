Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.5940, but opened at $61.61. Arkema shares last traded at $62.48, with a volume of 3,272 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARKAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Arkema Stock Up 1.9%

About Arkema

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94.

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

Further Reading

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