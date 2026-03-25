CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,102 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the February 26th total of 3,514 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

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CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

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CTT – Correios de Portugal, SA is the national postal operator of Portugal, offering a comprehensive range of mail and parcel delivery services to individual and corporate customers. The company’s core activities include the collection, sorting and distribution of letters, direct mail and parcels both domestically and through an extensive international network. CTT also provides express courier solutions, specialized logistics for e-commerce, and value-added services such as registered mail and postal insurance.

In addition to its traditional postal operations, CTT has expanded into financial services under the brand “Banco CTT,” offering savings accounts, payment cards, transfers and money-remittance services.

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