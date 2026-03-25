Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.82.

ARM Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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