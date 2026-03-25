Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.3%

ES opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 68.93%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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