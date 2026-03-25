Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price at $12.92

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.9167.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $14.00 price target on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Freshworks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $275,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,259.35. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,967,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,873,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 39.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,641 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Freshworks by 1,528.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,887 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Freshworks by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,790,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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