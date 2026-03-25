WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,774 shares, a growth of 279.2% from the February 26th total of 2,841 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTSE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

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WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NTSE opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.75.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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