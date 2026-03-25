Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,605 shares, an increase of 300.2% from the February 26th total of 401 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Bimbo currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Grupo Bimbo Stock Up 0.2%

About Grupo Bimbo

BMBOY opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

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Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) is a Mexican multinational bakery products company founded in 1945 and headquartered in Mexico City. Over the decades, it has grown into one of the world’s largest baking firms by sales volume and operates as a publicly traded company on the Mexican Stock Exchange with an American depositary receipt program trading over the counter. The company’s origins trace back to a small bakery in Mexico City, and it has since expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s core business encompasses the production, marketing and distribution of a broad array of baked goods.

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