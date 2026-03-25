Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Expands By 286.9%

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,949 shares, a growth of 286.9% from the February 26th total of 11,360 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 87,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,215,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,348,000 after purchasing an additional 168,266 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $707.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

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